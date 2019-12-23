A dry and mild week is ahead for all holiday travels!

STAYING MILD THROUGH CHRISTMAS: A strong ridge of high pressure dominates most of the week ahead, leading to a dry and mild start to the holiday week! It’s mostly clear and cold to start the morning. Temperatures start in the lower to middle 20s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and a huge boost in temperatures! Expect afternoon highs to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. The overnight period remains mainly clear. Lows dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday—also Christmas Eve—continues the dry and mild streak! Expect plenty of sunshine, and no weather worries for travels! Temperatures are back into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Christmas Day brings mostly sunny skies, and it’s still dry and mild! Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees once again! No White Christmas, but it’s at least pleasant! For those traveling throughout the state, weather brings no issues on the way to your destination!

EVEN MILDER NEXT WEEK: The overall mild pattern continues through the end of the week, though temperatures do nudge down a little. Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. A couple locations could still make a go at 50 degrees. On Friday, the next system crosses through, and it brings the chance for a few showers. Afternoon highs are in the 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks dry so far, and it’s still on the mild side! Saturday brings partly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures back near 50 degrees again. The next system approaches Sunday, but for now, it doesn’t look like it bothers Central PA until early next week. For now, expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures are well into the 50s!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels