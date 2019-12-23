Baltimore woman wanted after allegedly stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Baltimore woman is wanted after allegedly stealing over $1,500 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Aniya Skyes, 21, is wanted on felony retail theft charges.

On October 8 around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township for a reported theft.

It was found that Skyes had been seen stealing $1,520.00 worth of apparel from the store before fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle.

She remains a wanted person.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Skyes is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

