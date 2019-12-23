× Carlisle community raising money to pay off district’s $22,000 school lunch debt

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A community is coming together to help some kids in the Carlisle Area School District. Money is being raised to pay off the district’s $22,000 school lunch debt.

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we sometimes forget what this time of year is all about.

“I keep getting tired of the Amazon Christmas where the kids are just like, my kids in particular, are just filling up the cart,” said Kristi Knox, team owner of Knox Bowermaster Team with Berkshire Hathaway. “I wanted to do something that was just more meaningful.”

A simple Facebook post and two women teaming up has led to $14,000 worth of donations.

“I feel like this is like the true spirit of Christmas,” said Knox. “And some really great Christmas magic is happening here in the Carlisle community.”

Knox, and Traer Beaudatte, owner of Feathers in the Nest, both of Carlisle, Cumberland County are on a mission to raise $22,000 dollars this holiday season. That money would pay off the $22,000 of school lunch debt in the Carlisle Area School District.

“A lot of people sometimes think, ‘I don’t have any kids in school who cares,'” said Beaudette. “But we are investing in the next professionals, the next realtors, the next business owners, the next doctors.”

The women are more than half way to their goal but still need another $8,000. Knox and Beaudette are hoping for some Christmas magic, so by the time the kids in the district are back from Christmas break, some families will begin the New Year with one less thing to worry about.

“Our ultimate goal would be when the kids come back to school on January 2nd,” said Beaudette. “Their principals could announce their school lunch debt has been paid off in full by the community.”

There are several ways you can donate listed below:

GoFundMe

Paypal: traerbeaudette@yahoo.com

VENMO @Traer-Beaudette

Checks can be made out to Carlisle Area School District, and in the Memo please write “School Lunch Debt”

They can be mailed or dropped off to either

Feathers in the Nest

61 W. Chapel Ave.

Carlisle PA 17013

or

Berkshire Hathaway

ATTN: The Knox Bowermaster Team

801 Belvedere Street

Carlisle PA 17013