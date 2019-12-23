× Consumer DNA kits could pose security risk for members of military, report says

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is warning members of the military not to use consumer DNA kits as the information collected could pose a security risk, according to Yahoo! News, which received obtained a memo from the Department of Defense.

The memo, per Yahoo! News, says some DNA kit companies have been targeting military personnel with discounts.

A number of companies sell testing kits which allows those to get a DNA profile by sending in a cheek swab or saliva sample. And in return, they get their results which include information on ancestry and insights to possible medical risks, according to Yahoo! News.

Yahoo! News says the memo provides little detail on how the genetic profiles could endanger security other than how “inaccuracies” in health information could pose a risk to military members, who are required to report medical issues.