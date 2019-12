× Drivers needed to help deliver Christmas dinners to people in need

The Salvation Army is looking for drivers who can help deliver meals Christmas day to shut-ins in Franklin County.

The Salvation Army is specifically asking drivers to come forward who are familiar with the Waynesboro area.

The meals also include a Christmas present and a poinsettia for the recipients in need

People who may be interested in driving can contact Lynne Newman at 717-360-2407 or 717-253-2151 for more information.