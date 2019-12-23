× Former Red Lion school administrator accused of having sexual relationship with student in 2006-07

YORK COUNTY — A former Red Lion Area High School administrator is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in 2006 and 2007, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York Area Regional Police.

Chad T. Keiser, 44, of Windsor, is charged with one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors after admitting to having sex with a student on multiple occasions between the fall of 2006 and June of 2007, when the student graduated.

The former student reported the contact with Keiser in September, according to police. She said the relationship began when she was 17 years old.

According to the former student’s report, she was a band member at Red Lion, and Keiser was an elementary school teacher and assistant band director at the time.

The former student said Keiser somehow obtained her cell phone number in the late summer or early fall of 2006, and sent a message saying she looked good after a football game. She eventually figured out the message came from Keiser, and began texting him back, the former student told police.

The relationship turned sexual in the early fall of 2006 and lasted until the student graduated in 2007, police say. The former student reported she and Keiser engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse while she was 17.

Police say they interviewed Keiser on Oct. 1, and he admitted to having sex with the former student two or three times in his car.

Keiser was the dean of students at Red Lion Area Junior High School. He resigned in October.