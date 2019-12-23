Holiday drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The holidays are just a few days away!
Of course, many will enjoy a drink or two this holiday season.
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by with some selections that are sure to keep you and your guests happy.
Check it out in the clip above, with the recipes found below:
Blitzen’s Bubbles (COTM)
- ½ oz D.O.M. B&B Bénédictine Liqueur
- ½ oz pomegranate juice
- Chandon Brut
- 6 fresh raspberries, plus 2 for garnish
- 1 mint sprig
Muddle raspberries with first two ingredients in a shaker. Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.
Cinnamon Smashed Apple
- 1 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey
- 1 oz Daily’s Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix
- 2 oz apple cider
- 2 apple slices dusted with cinnamon spice
Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices.
Vanilla Pear Sangria
- 1 750-mL bottle Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
- 1 c Single Prop Rum
- ½ c orange juice
- ½ c Keep it Simple Syrup
- ¼ c agave syrup
- 1 can ginger ale
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 pears, chopped
- 1 each, orange and Granny Smith apple, sliced
- 6 cinnamon sticks
Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve in large wine glasses over ice.