Holiday drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The holidays are just a few days away!

Of course, many will enjoy a drink or two this holiday season.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by with some selections that are sure to keep you and your guests happy.

Check it out in the clip above, with the recipes found below:

Blitzen’s Bubbles (COTM)

Muddle raspberries with first two ingredients in a shaker. Shake and double strain into a chilled flute glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.

Cinnamon Smashed Apple

Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Vanilla Pear Sangria

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve in large wine glasses over ice.

