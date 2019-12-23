ICE: 17 criminal aliens arrested during 5-day enforcement operation in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — More than a dozen criminal aliens were arrested during a five-day enforcement operation in Philadelphia that ended December 13, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Of the 17 individuals apprehended, five were previously released by the city due to the sanctuary city policies. The crimes of those criminal aliens ranged from multiple DUIs to possession and intent to distribute heroin, as well as violating U.S. immigration law, ICE says.
Those five arrests included:
- A 33 years-old citizen of Ecuador, who has pending criminal charges for DUI and endangering the welfare of children
- A 30 years-old citizen of Honduras, who has been convicted of three separate DUI offenses
- A 53 years-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, who has been convicted possession with intent to distribute heroin
- A 20-year old citizen of Jamaica, who has multiple convictions for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and carrying firearms without a license
- A 38 years-old citizen of India, who has pending charges of theft and receiving stolen property