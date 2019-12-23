× ICE: 17 criminal aliens arrested during 5-day enforcement operation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — More than a dozen criminal aliens were arrested during a five-day enforcement operation in Philadelphia that ended December 13, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Of the 17 individuals apprehended, five were previously released by the city due to the sanctuary city policies. The crimes of those criminal aliens ranged from multiple DUIs to possession and intent to distribute heroin, as well as violating U.S. immigration law, ICE says.

Those five arrests included: