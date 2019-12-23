× Lancaster woman sentenced in drug trafficking case

SCRANTON — A Lancaster woman will serve three years and nine months in prison for drug trafficking.

Myrna Echevarria-Jiminez, 41, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and admitted responsibility for one kilogram of cocaine as part of that conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Echevarria-Jiminez’s sentence also includes a four-year term of supervised released after her prison term, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

Several co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Luis Enrique Martinez-Ortiz, a co-defendant, was previously sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Wilkes-Barre Police and State Police.