Lebanon VA Medical Center receives approval to open clinic in Adams County

The Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has received approval to open a medical clinic in Adams County.

The medical clinic will be the Lebanon VAMC’s eighth service location in south central Pennsylvania.

The Lebanon VAMC is currently looking for a space with the following: approximately 8,000 square feet of ready-to-move-in leasable space suitable for a medical clinic.

“Lebanon VAMC is excited to expand our ability to conveniently care for Veterans by bringing VA primary care and mental health services to Adams County through a new VA Community Clinic,” said Katie Reesor, Lebanon VAMC’s VA Community Clinics manager. “The approval to open a community clinic in Adams County will allow us to better serve over 4,000 Veterans with primary and behavioral health care closer to where they live.”

Robert W. Callahan Jr., Lebanon VAMC executive director added, “President Lincoln once stood in this very county and spoke some of his most famous words, ‘The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced’ – VA continues that unfinished work each day to find ways to better and more conveniently care for those who have served our country.

“The new MISSION Act expands health care services available to our eligible Veterans. I encourage all Veterans to enroll with VA, learn more about the health care and other benefits they have honorably earned in serving their country.”