Man sentenced to probation for asking Amish teen to show him his penis, DA’s Office says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man who police say asked a 15-year-old Amish boy to show him his penis has been sentenced to five years probation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Karl Weeks, 69, recently pleaded no contest to corruption of minors in exchange for the sentence, the DA’s Office says. He is prohibited from having contact with unsupervised minors during his probation term.

An investigation began last year after receiving information from the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance that Weeks asked the teen “inappropriate questions.”

The victim advised Weeks asked him if he could “fold” the front of his pants and to see his genitals, the DA’s Office said. Weeks also asked the teen if he was growing any hair on his body, besides on his arms or legs, according to police.

Police said Weeks also took several photos of the victim with his shirt off.

Weeks was a driver for members of the Plain community.