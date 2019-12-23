New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas sets new single-season receptions record

Posted 5:34 AM, December 23, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Another player on the New Orleans Saints set an NFL record this week.

Receiver Michael Thomas set the the NFL’s single-season receptions record Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He now has 144 catches for the 2019 season, according to the Saints’ website.

The record was the last thing on Thomas’ mind, though. After the Saints 38-28 victory over the Titans, the receiver told reporters Sunday that he and the team are focused on going to the championship.

“At the end of the season we’ll look up and see all the things that we accomplished, but right now we’re focused on one common goal and that’s a championship,” he said.

Thomas’ record comes just days after quarterback Drew Brees broke the record for most touchdown passes.

Related Story
Lamar Jackson sets Ravens single-season passing touchdown record

“He’s a fierce competitor, and there’s a great sense of urgency with everything Mike does,” Brees said about Thomas, adding that Thomas gives 100% in practice to prepare for those bigger games. “He’s got a fire that I think is pretty rare.”

Other athletes, including LeBron James, congratulated Thomas.

“Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record,” James tweeted. “Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle.”

Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison held the previous single-season receptions record of 143 catches, which he set in 2002, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.