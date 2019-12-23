× Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Grinch-like cleats during pregame warmup against the Ravens

He’s a mean one, Mr. Beckham.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stepped on the field Sunday with custom-made green furry cleats resembling the character from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Browns were playing the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, the Browns weren’t able to steal a win Sunday. They lost 31-15.

(Maybe his shoes were two sizes too small.)

Sunday wasn’t the first time Beckham wore custom-made cleats. He also donned custom Halloween cleats in October’s game against the Patriots.