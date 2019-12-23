Philly woman sues Harrisburg juvenile facility in husband’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- A woman from Philadelphia is suing a juvenile facility located in Harrisburg. She claims it failed to secure one of its residents, who managed to escape, and later killed her husband during a robbery in 2017.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kristin Grandzol filed a lawsuit against Alternative Rehabilitation Communities. Known as A.R.C., the residential program takes in court-adjudicated youth between the ages of 14 and 19. A.R.C. was housing Marvin Roberts, 16, in July 2017, when he managed to escape. Two months later, Roberts found his way to Philadelphia, where he shot and killed Gerard Grandzol. A prominent activist in his community, Grandzol was killed in front of his two-year-old daughter.

Roberts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back in February. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison.

According to the lawsuit, Grandzol accuses A.R.C. of not doing enough to secure Roberts prior to his escape. Citing a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, The Inquirer reports A.R.C's Woodlawn facility, where Roberts was being held, is not permitted to have a perimeter fencing or lock its doors. But Grandzol's lawyer says the facility is supposed to be secured by guards.

"Their explanation so far to us is that he may have walked out the front door, which is really difficult for me to understand. … And their explanation is that the guard may have been in the restroom.” Kevin O'Brien told the Inquirer.

The lawsuit goes on to claim Gerard's death resulted from A.R.C.'s negligence, and carelessness. Grandzol is seeking $50,000 in damages as a result.