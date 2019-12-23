× Police investigating deadly hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Lebanon

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning at Summit Street and Route 72 North in the city.

The incident occurred around 6:33 a.m., police say.

The suspect vehicle, a tractor trailer truck, did not stop at the scene, according to police. Witnesses reported that the driver may not have been aware they struck the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries.

The victim, a male North Cornwall resident, was not identified by police pending notification of his family.

Witnesses told police the victim was unclothed and lying in the street when he was struck by the tractor trailer, which was heading north on Quentin Road (Route 72).

Prior to the incident, North Cornwall Police were dispatched to the area of Summit Street and Route 72 for the report of an unclothed male running around the parking lot area of the Lebanon Plaza Mall, acting strangely, police say.

Police are asking anyone driving in that area between 6:15 am and 6:45 am to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611.