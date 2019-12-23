Police searching for missing elderly man in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a missing elderly man in Harrisburg.

Johnnie Yates, 78, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when he walked away from a relative’s house on the 500 block of South 15th Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

Yates was wearing a black knit cap, a black coat, black sweatpants, and grey shoes, police say.

Relatives tell police Yates is suffering from medical conditions that require attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

