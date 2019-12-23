× State Police: Inmate sent letter laced with synthetic drugs to trooper at Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police have accused an inmate at SCI Fayette of sending a letter laced with illegal synthetic drugs to the Carlisle barracks in retaliation for what he felt was a slow investigation into a sexual assault allegation he made while incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill, according to a press release.

Donovan Lee, 28, is charged with assault by prisoner, weapons of mass destruction, aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law or other government function, retaliation for past official action, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Police say the trooper the letter was addressed to suffered an emergency reaction when he opened the envelope and was taken to Carlisle Regional Hospital for treatment. The station clerk and another trooper who rendered aid and two troopers who helped transport the victims to the hospital also had reactions, according to police.

Two attending nurses at the hospital who came in contact with the original victim also suffered reactions, police say.

The three original victims’ adverse reactions and symptoms lasted for several days following the exposure, police allege.

The incident caused the station to be evacuated and placed in quarantine, according to police. Emergency calls had to be rerouted to PSP Harrisburg and Cumberland County 911 for several hours, police say.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service responded to the scene and offered assistance, according to police.

Investigators determined the letter was sent by Lee, who later admitted to sending it, police say. He said he did so to harm the trooper to who the letter was addressed, because the trooper was investigating a sexual assault complaint he had made while incarcerated in Camp Hill.

Lee will be moved to another state correctional facility for arraignment on the new charges, police say.