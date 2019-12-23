Temperatures remain mild this week with no chance for a White Christmas!

MILD WEEK AHEAD: The first full week of the winter season is now upon us and it’s going to feel like anything but that. Temperatures will be averaging around 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Thanks to a strong ridge building in the mid and upper levels, temperatures will be pretty mild sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s this week. Westerly flow will be dominant which is also usually a signal of warmer temperatures. No rain or snow in the immediate forecast and i looks like we’ll stay almost entirely dry through the rest of the week. Good news for any travel plans for the holidays or last minute shopping that needs to get done — weather will be cooperating!

BACK-DOOR COLD FRONT: Unfortunately Christmas Day may end up being one of the chillier days this week thanks to a back-door cold front. An area of high pressure will park itself over southern Quebec/Maine ushering in a back-door cold front that will change up the weather pattern for Wednesday. The clockwise flow around that high will force easterly flow off of the Atlantic to pull in moisture that will fuel cloud cover development. The cooler air over the water combined with cloud cover will limit our chances of warming much. There’s a good possibility that our highs on Wednesday are in the low to mid 40s — which is still above average, but a good bit cooler than the rest of the week!

NEXT STORM SYSTEM SUNDAY: There is a small chance for a couple of sprinkles on Friday as a weak system swings by to our north, but aside from that we don’t see any wet weather until Saturday night/Sunday. A much more impressive system will swing through bringing a soaking rain to end the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild through this time frame, but a strong cold front will cross through likely late Sunday. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Monday with gusty winds that will bring wind chills in the 30s. There are still some timing differences on models, but at this point it looks like the shower activity will come to an end Sunday evening.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash