Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of Dover High School student

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Dover High School student.

Caylah Webb, 21, was arrested on Saturday on charges of hindering apprehension, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.

She was remanded to York County Prison with her bail denied because of her relation to a homicide case.

Webb, of Lancaster, allegedly owns the vehicle that was used to flee the scene by Daiquan Dickerson and Sterling Frantz after the shooting of 17-year-old Dover High School student, Emily Shoemaker.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of West College Avenue at 5:00 p.m. on December 12for a reported shooting. They arrived to discover a green Kia Soul occupied by Shoemaker and a 17-year-old male. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

The victims’ vehicle had struck a white Volvo and then a tree, police say. Shoemaker was immediately taken from the scene to York Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police say while at the hospital, they later located a third victim, a 16-year-old male also from Dover.

Police say their investigation revealed the Kia had been driving west on College Avenue in the area of South George Street prior to the incident. At some point in the area of College and Beaver streets, police say, an unknown suspect fired from another vehicle into the victims’ car. The suspect vehicle then fled the area, police say.

The victims’ car continued traveling west on College Avenue until the time of the accident, according to police.

On December 21, both Dickerson and Frantz were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Frantz, 20, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, police say. He has been arraigned and committed to York County Prison with no bail.

Dickerson, 18, is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. He, too, is being held without bail.

The next day, on December 22, Webb was taken into custody.

Now, the trio will face charges.