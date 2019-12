Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, York County -- Division I of the York-Adams League doesn't have a clear-cut favorite. Four teams tied for the lead at three and one.

Gettysburg leads Division II. No scars on their record, as they've yet to be beaten.

The Warriors travel to a hot Northeastern, winning their last five.

Northeastern's Nate Wilson reaches 1,000 points but the Warriors take this close one to stay undefeated, 63 - 60.