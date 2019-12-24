Back-door cold front to bring cooler temperatures Christmas and Thursday!

BACK-DOOR COLD FRONT: Unfortunately the numbers continue to trend colder for Christmas Day thanks to a back-door cold front. Thursday will likely be chilly with the high to our north pretty persistent and not going anywhere. An area of high pressure will park itself to our north tomorrow and usher in easterly flow off of the Atlantic. With plenty of moisture in that air, this will likely aid cloud cover development. The combination of cloud cover and just plain chilly air off of the ocean will create the environment for a colder day than usual. This is called cold-air damming and we typically see this set up around this time of year. Back-door cold fronts are often tricky and can’t be seen too far ahead of time. The good news is that the rest of the week remains on the mild side!

WARMING BACK UP: Aside from Christmas Day and Thursday, the rest of the week features temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Keep in mind, even with the “cooler” days for Christmas and Thursday, temperatures will generally be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The warming trend holds over into the weekend as well. High pressure dominates over us on Saturday providing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! Clouds likely hold off until the overnight period and slowly build Saturday night into Sunday. Our next chance for some wet weather looks to arrive on Sunday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Models are still in some disagreement on exactly what part of the day our next rain-maker arrives, but the one trend that is evident is that models are delaying the onset of rain. Initially it looked like the rain would arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday, now it looks like rain will arrive at some point in the morning on Sunday and stick around through the rest of the day/overnight period. There will likely be bursts of moderate to heavy rain at times, but nothing we can’t handle. The rain showers could linger into early Monday morning, but will likely quickly taper off. Gusty winds set up to start the next week with temperatures slowly cooling down!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash