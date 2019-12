× Eagles waive RB Jay Ajayi; RB Jordan Howard expected to return

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have cut a veteran running back.

The team has waived RB Jay Ajayi, just a month after signing him.

Ajayi, 26, returned to Philadelphia after tearing his ACL in 2018.

In three games with the Eagles this season, Ajayi rushed 10 times for 30 yards.

Now, the team expects RB Jordan Howard to return to action after missing the past six weeks with a shoulder injury.