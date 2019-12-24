Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ album hits number one

Posted 4:41 AM, December 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Harry Styles speaks onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Harry Styles has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

The former “One Direction” star’s sophomore album, “Fine Line,” hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week. According to Billboard, “it marks the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years.”

Styles also landed number one on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. It’s the second highest debut in the chart’s history, beating Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

The chart is based on album units sold both digitally and physical album sales, song sales and audio streams.

The album, which released December 13, has several fan favorites including “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Styles released his first solo album in 2017 titled “Harry Styles,” and had similar success with the album skyrocketing to number one on iTunes.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.