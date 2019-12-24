× Lebanon Police identify victim of Monday’s deadly hit-and-run pedestrian accident

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police have released the name of the man struck and killed by a tractor trailer in a suspected hit-and-run accident Monday morning.

Lamont Stanley, 30, of North Cornwall Township, was unclothed and lying in the road at 6:33 a.m. on Quentin Road (Route 72) near Summit Street when he was struck by the tractor trailer, which did not stop at the scene.

A witness told police the driver may not have been aware he struck Stanley.

Police say officers from the North Cornwall Police Department had been dispatched to the area for the report of an unclothed male running around the parking lot of the Lebanon Plaza Mall, acting strangely. Police are asking anyone who might have been driving in that area between 6:15 and 6:45 a.m. to contact them at (717) 272-2054, as the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Toxicology results for the victim are pending, police say. No other information is available.