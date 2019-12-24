× Man facing charges after trespassing in home, stealing wallet before fleeing across Condoguinet Creek

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled multiple people before attempting to flee police.

Ibrahim Hussen, 24, is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for his role in the incident.

On December 21, a resident in the 700 block of North West Street in Carlisle reported a man being inside a basement that was not permitted to be there.

When that man attempted to access the first floor of the house, he was confronted by the homeowner and fled.

A description and picture of the suspect was provided to police.

About 30 minutes later, police located clothing items belonging to the suspect off of Cave Hill Drive.

At that time, another victim approached police and said his unlocked vehicle was entered and his wallet was stolen.

Police believed that the same suspect likely committed this theft, and began to canvas the area.

A short time later, police were dispatched to Woodland Avenue for a report of a man whose clothing was soaking wet.

Upon arrival, police found Hussen, who had the victim’s wallet in his possession.

Authorities say that Hussen likely swam across the Condoguinet Creek to avoid police in the area prior to being overwhelmed by cold temperatures.

Now, he will face charges.