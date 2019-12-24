Mild, dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Watching rain chances next week

CHRISTMAS EVE: We continue our mild stretch of dry weather for Christmas Eve. Temperatures today rise again into the mid-to-upper 40s area wide. A passing cool front will clear us out and keep us below 50-degrees, but otherwise we enjoy abundant sunshine and calm winds. Temperatures dip into the 20s overnight tonight for Santa Claus, welcoming him in typical cool Pennsylvania fashion to deliver gifts this holiday season! He may encounter a few more clouds overnight, but otherwise we’re dry to start Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS DAY: No weather concerns for the Christmas holiday. Partly cloudy skies will be the norm throughout the day. Highs hit the mid-40s once again. A few more clouds pass through in the afternoon, but we see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Winds remain mostly calm. By Thursday, we near the 50-degree mark once again after a morning low near freezing. Clouds increase late in the day and through most of Friday. Highs Friday stay in the mid-to-upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND, NEXT RAIN CHANCE: We clear out a bit late Friday into Saturday with morning lows in the upper-30s. Highs Saturday near 50-degrees under partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, we start watching for our next storm system. Temperatures continually increase throughout the day and into the evening. Timing will be key in this storm, per the norm this time of the year. We see mostly rain late Sunday into Monday with decreasing temperatures Monday afternoon. However, if we get the cold air in quick enough, which is difficult to do, we could see a brief transition in precipitation type. That chance is very low. Stay tuned for updates until we get closer to time.

Until then, Happy Holidays to you and yours! Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long