× National Eggnog Day: Here are some facts on the seasonal drink

It’s National Eggnog Day!

It’s observed each year on December 24, otherwise known as Christmas Eve.

Eggnog is a dairy-based beverage that is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices.

It is normally sweetened and can be served with liquor added to the eggnog.

It isn’t known where the origin of the National Holiday came from, many believe that the drink itself initially developed in East Anglia, England, according to the National Day Calendar.

However, others believe it originated as a medieval European beverage made with hot milk.

Either way, we can all be thankful for it this holiday season.