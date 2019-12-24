Police seek to identify porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a porch pirate who was caught on doorbell camera.

East Pennsboro Police say that the pictured suspect stole a package from the front porch of a residence in the first block of Richland Lane on December 13 around 4:25 p.m.

You can watch the video of the suspect taking the package here.

If you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to contact East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.

