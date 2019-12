× Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins out with ankle injury

WASHINGTON– The season is over for a Redskins rookie quarterback.

QB Dwayne Haskins will sit out the last game of the season with an ankle injury.

Haskins, 22, appeared in 9 games, starting 7 in his inaugural NFL campaign.

He threw for 1365 yards with 7 TDs and 7 INTs after being selected in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

Now, QB Case Keenum will take the snaps at quarterback for the Redskins’ season finale.