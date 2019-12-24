× Steelers place QB Mason Rudolph on Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have placed another quarterback on Injured Reserve.

This time, it was QB Mason Rudolph who hit the injured list, after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Now, it will end his season.

Rudolph, 24, was inconsistent during his first NFL action in 2019, appearing in 10 games for Pittsburgh while starting 8.

Overall, he threw for 1765 yards with 13 TDs and 9 INTs.

Now, Pittsburgh will turn to QB Devlin Hodges for the rest of its season.