Steelers place QB Mason Rudolph on Injured Reserve

Posted 9:53 AM, December 24, 2019, by

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have placed another quarterback on Injured Reserve.

This time, it was QB Mason Rudolph who hit the injured list, after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Now, it will end his season.

Rudolph, 24, was inconsistent during his first NFL action in 2019, appearing in 10 games for Pittsburgh while starting 8.

Overall, he threw for 1765 yards with 13 TDs and 9 INTs.

Now, Pittsburgh will turn to QB Devlin Hodges for the rest of its season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.