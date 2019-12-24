× TAKE A DRIVE PAST THIS: Family’s front lawn light show raises money for charity

Don Krasley’s front lawn is a maze of cords and bulbs.

It’s an intricate system that he’s been working on since October to shine bright on 525 Woodland Drive in Rapho Township.

Now, he wants everyone to stop by to see it.

“It’s hours and hours. It’s almost painstaking,” he said with a smile.

Krasley has been the mastermind behind ‘Krasley Christmas’ for nine years now. The show started around Thanksgiving and it will run through January 1st. But, outside the nearly 80,000 lights, Krasley’s display also has a reputation for giving.

Every year, the Krasley family collects donations for the Ronald McDonald House charities. The light display has already raised $27,000 for the cause. One anonymous donor alone once gave a $3,000 check.

The show also serves as a tribute to anyone who has fought breast cancer with multiple pink figurines and angels adorning the yard.

“I have all this pink. My wife’s a breast cancer survivor,” said Krasley, who adds he lovingly calls the yard the ‘circle of life.’

“32 trees, 32 ribbons. That alone constitutes 64 circuits,” said Krasley.

Krasley said he is an electrician who designs the lights and programming people see in his yard for 35 nights in a row every year.

Hours are listed, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30pm to 10pm. Friday, Saturday, Thanksgiving, Christmas eve and day, and New Years eve, 5:30pm to 11pm. The lights are synchronized to music. Find the music on radio station 87.9.