Top songs and artists from each year this decade

Posted 6:37 AM, December 24, 2019, by

It’s the end of a decade, which means we’ve listened to thousands of songs that have rocked us. From the country pop of Lady Antebellum to the light whispers of Billie Eilish, music and its artists have had a significant transformation in a relatively short amount of time.

The way music has been consumed over the past ten years has greatly changed, mostly through the emergence of music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. However, while the way in which we consume music has changed, the Billboard music charts are still regarded as reliable standard to measure the success of songs, albums and artists.

Billboard has changed their method of charting songs since 2010. Today, Billboard considers both physical and digital play and now places different weights on how music is listened to when streamed. Billboard weights music in two categories on-demand (for services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify) and programmed (Pandora or other online music radio streams) with a song specifically cued weighted higher than a song played on a radio type streaming platform.

From 2010 to 2019, the Billboard music charts have charted all genres of music from artists all around the world. Below is the list of the top songs and top artists from each year of the decade.

2010

TOP SONGS

  1. TiK ToK – Ke$ha
  2. Need You Now – Lady Antebellum
  3. Hey, Soul Sister – Train
  4. California Gurls – Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog
  5. OMG – Usher Featuring will.i.am

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Lady Gaga
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Eminem
  4. Lady Antebellum
  5. Ke$ha

2012

TOP SONGS

  1. Somebody That I Used to Know – Gotye featuring Kimbra
  2. Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
  3. We Are Young – fun. Featuring Janelle Monae
  4. Payphone – Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa
  5. Lights – Ellie Goulding

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Adele
  2. Rihanna
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Drake
  5. Justin Bieber

2013

TOP SONGS

  1. Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
  2. Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell
  3. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
  4. Harlem Shake – Baauer
  5. Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Bruno Mars
  2. Taylor Swift

    TOPSHOT – Singer Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

  3. Justin Timberlake
  4. Rihanna
  5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2014

TOP SONGS

  1. Happy – Pharrell Williams
  2. Dark Horse – Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
  3. All of Me – John Legend
  4. Fancy – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
  5. Counting Stars – OneRepublic

TOP ARTISTS

  1. One Direction
  2. Katy Perry
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Taylor Swift
  5. Justin Timberlake

2015

TOP SONGS

  1. Uptown Funk! – Bruno Mars
  2. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
  3. See you Again – Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
  4. Trap Queen – Fetty Wap
  5. Sugar – Maroon 5

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. The Weeknd
  4. Drake
  5. One Direction

2016

TOP SONGS

  1. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
  2. Sorry – Justin Bieber
  3. One Dance – Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
  4. Work – Rihanna featuring Drake
  5. Stressed Out – twenty one pilots

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Adele
  2. Justin Bieber
  3. Drake
  4. Beyoncé
  5. twenty one pilots

2017

TOP SONGS

  1. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran during The 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on the CBS Television Network on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016

  2. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
  3. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
  4. Humble. – Kendrick Lamar
  5. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Ed Sheeran
  2. Bruno Mars
  3. Drake
  4. Kendrick Lamar
  5. The Weeknd

2018

TOP SONGS

  1. God’s Plan – Drake
  2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
  3. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
  4. Havana – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
  5. Rockstar – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Drake
  2. Post Malone
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Taylor Swift
  5. Cardi B

2019

TOP SONGS

  1. Old Town Road – Lis Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

    Rapper Lil Nas X and his viral hit “Old Town Road” jumped from No. 15 to No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart.

  2. Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee
  3. Without Me – Halsey
  4. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
  5. Wow. – Post Malone

TOP ARTISTS

  1. Post Malone
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Billie Eilish
  4. Khalid
  5. Drake

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.