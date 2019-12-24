Top songs and artists from each year this decade

It’s the end of a decade, which means we’ve listened to thousands of songs that have rocked us. From the country pop of Lady Antebellum to the light whispers of Billie Eilish, music and its artists have had a significant transformation in a relatively short amount of time.

The way music has been consumed over the past ten years has greatly changed, mostly through the emergence of music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. However, while the way in which we consume music has changed, the Billboard music charts are still regarded as reliable standard to measure the success of songs, albums and artists.