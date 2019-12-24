UCP Gift Wrap at Capital City Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Nicole Zeiders, Special Events Coordinator - UCP Central PA about the special gift wrapping area at the Capital City Mall.

UCP’s gift wrap booth is an all volunteer run project that spans the entire month of December at the Capital City Mall. All gifts are wrapped for a donation of your choosing. Proceeds go to support unfunded or underfunded programs and services provided by UCP Central PA. On average, our booth raises over $20,000 in support of UCP Central PA.

The presenting sponsor of this years booth is UPMC Health Plan. We also received sponsorships from The Foundation For Enhancing Communities and the Family of Connie Parr. We want to thank them for their support. We would also like to thank the Capital City Mall for making all of this possible.