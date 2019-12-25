Building clouds and milder than average readings!

PLENTY OF CLOUDS: Temperatures fall quickly under clear skies. However, by morning, clouds slowly return. Patchy fog is possible too. Morning lows are cold but seasonable in the middle to upper 20s. An east-northeast flow pulls in moisture causing clouds to build through the afternoon and evening. Highs are still able to make it to the middle 40s. Overnight into Friday morning, lows are milder in the lower to middle 30s. Areas of fog is possible and likely to lower visibility. Afternoon readings, despite cloudy skies, climb to the upper 40s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, however, most of the area will not see any. It turns milder over the weekend, but rain chances return.

WEEKEND RAIN: Saturday is partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s. The next storm system approaches and we are placed in the warm sector Sunday into Monday. Temperatures are even milder, however, showers spread across the area by afternoon and continue into early Monday. Again, it is mild in the 50s. Monday continues in the 50s but colder air returns Tuesday, as a cold front slip to the south.

NEW YEAR’S EVE OUTLOOK: It looks like 2019 ends mainly dry. Other than a few flurries in the morning, it is cold but dry for the evening. Clouds during the day clear by evening. Highs top out in the lower 40s and drop to the lower 30s by midnight. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist