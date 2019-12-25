How your favorite celebrities are enjoying the 2019 holidays

Need some last minute holiday inspiration? Some celebrities are extra spirited this season.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Christmas with a trip down memory lane, thanks to her mother, Kris Jenner.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted a sweet holiday-themed vlog featuring her daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, getting a huge, beautiful playhouse, which turns out, is an exact replica of the one Kylie had growing up. Courtesy of momager Kris, of course.

The house even has the same wooden furniture.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age…This makes me wanna cry,” Jenner said in the video.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” her mom added. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”

“Stormi, this was all my furniture when I was a baby,” Kylie said as Stormi explored the playhouse.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is also gearing up for their epic annual Christmas Eve party.

Last year, Kim Kardashian hosted with a lavish winter wonderland theme.

Adele is giving us holiday party FOMO, taking to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of herself and a costumed Grinch. She added another with Santa himself.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!” the singer wrote, wishing her followers a happy holiday season.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recalled lopping off fingertips. Yes, both of them.

Teigen, who loves to cook and entertain, was using a chef-friendly mandoline to slice vegetables quickly when she sliced the top of a finger. And that was after her husband John Legend cut his own finger using it before her.

She explained on Instagram: “I haven’t used a mandoline for four years. I’m getting emotional! I bought my first mandoline; I brought it home because I’m so tired of slicing mom’s potatoes for her scalloped potatoes. I have John start slicing and he does one of his like, “AHH!’ He always makes a big noise because men can’t handle pain very well.I was like, ‘What is it?’ And he was like, ‘I cut my finger on the mandoline.'”

She continued: “He sliced the entire tip off of it. All John has is his fingers!” (Cut to Legend holding a sign saying “I am nothing without my fingers.”

“So I said, ‘Give me that! I’ll finish it,'” Teigen said. “One pass through the mandoline and I, too, cut my finger off immediately. We went to the emergency room. They reattached our fingers.”

Teigen then showed a framed photo of herself and Legend with bandaged-up fingers at the hospital. “Now I don’t do anything without my Kevlar gloves,” she said.

It can’t be the holidays without a Mariah Carey spotting in Aspen. The singer played in the snow to celebrate her 25-year-old hit, “All I Want For Christmas,” hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Pink celebrated Hanukkah with loved ones, taking to Instagram to show off her beautiful Menorah with burning candles.

Jennifer Aniston is spending the holidays with some famous friends. She shared a picture of herself with Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan.

“Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room. Happy Holidays!” Aniston wrote.

McMillan commented, writing, “@jenniferaniston was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!”

David Spade wrote, “I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot.”

Aniston’s “The Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon is spending time with family. She posted a picture with her daughter, captioning it, “Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still).”

Hard to tell who’s the daughter and who’s the mom. Must be that Christmas lighting.