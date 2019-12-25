St. Anne Church holds 30th annual Christmas Dinner

LANCASTER, Pa. — St. Anne Church on N. Duke St. held its 30th annual Christmas Dinner Dec. 25. They offered 800 dinners to anyone in the community, including 200 sit-down meals, 300 takeout meals and 300 delivered meals.

The dinner included pasta and meatballs, salad, roll, and lots of desserts, all donated by community members and local businesses.

Volunteers at the dinner serve as waiters. The diners aren’t the only ones getting something positive out of the event, one longtime volunteer said.

“It’s nice for those who are working to serve the tables, to really appreciate what Christmas is all about,” said volunteer Rob Henry.

The food was served at 11:30 a.m., but people began lining up to get in as early as 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers also delivered boxed-up meals to homebound community members.