× Areas of fog early may drop visibility to near zero, otherwise, it’s a mainly cloudy day, with a few sprinkles north

FOGGY START FOR SOME: High clouds hover overhead the rest of the evening. Temperatures are not as cold with the overcast skies. Lows only drop to the middle 30s. Areas of fog is possible and likely to lower visibility. In fact, visibility may lower to near zero so allow for extra travel time. It’s mainly a cloudy day with a sprinkle or two possible north of the turnpike. Afternoon readings, despite cloudy skies, climb to the upper 40s. It turns milder over the weekend, but rain chances return.

WEEKEND RAIN: Saturday is partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s. The next storm system approaches for the second half of the weekend and brings rain for much of the day. Temperatures take all day to climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The high for the day is likely to happen very late. It stays quite mild overnight, as showers continue to fall. Lows stay in the 40s. Showers linger into the mid-day hours before drier air takes over. Highs should briefly touch the lower 50s before chillier air returns.

NEW YEAR’S EVE OUTLOOK: It looks like 2019 ends mainly dry. Other than a few flurries, it is cold but dry for the day. Clouds during the day clear by evening. Highs top out in the lower 40s and drop to the lower 30s by midnight, so you’ll need to wear extra layers if you’re ringing in the new year outside. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the lower 40s. Showers return late Thursday.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist