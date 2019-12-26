× Central Park Offers Christmas Tree Recycling in Lancaster

LANCASTER CITY,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett talked about this year Christmas Tree Recycling at Lancaster County Central Park in Lancaster City.

County residents can participate in an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas trees by dropping them at the Lancaster County Central Park mulching site between dawn and dusk December 26 through January 31.

The park mulching program is for Christmas trees only – no other yard waste will be accepted. Trees must be free of decorations, lights, plastic bags and hardware, including nails in the trunk. There is a three-tree limit per vehicle. Commercial haulers are strongly advised to contact their local municipalities for their respective Christmas tree recycling locations.

There is a suggested donation of $1 for each tree. Donations go towards the operation of the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery in Central Park. Trees from the nursery are utilized throughout the County Park System.

According to park officials, residents drop off about 1500 Christmas trees each year, which produce 22 tons of mulch. The mulch is ideal for acid-loving plants such as rhododendrons and azaleas, and many deciduous ornamental trees and shrubs that require slightly acidic soil conditions. The mulch will be available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis after January 7, near the tree drop-off site. Persons desiring free mulch should bring a pitchfork or shovel, and a bag or a trailer to transport it home.