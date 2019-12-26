Diocese of Harrisburg pays $12.7 million to survivors of clergy sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Diocese of Harrisburg has paid $12.7 million to 111 survivors of clergy sexual abuse through its compensation program, according to Mike Barley, a spokesperson for the diocese.

FOX43 reached out to the diocese following an Associated Press report that said seven Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg, have paid nearly $84 million to more than 500 survivors.

"It's unfortunate that we are at this point but I believe the Diocese of Harrisburg did the best thing they could do which was offer up some assistance," Barley said.

The 111 survivors who accepted payment from Harrisburg makes up 96% of those who were offered funds through the program, with the average payout being $114,000.

"That money is not going to take back what was done," Barley said. "There is nothing that can take back what was done, (but) what we can do is try to make amends and try to help them to a path of recovery."

When asked about concerns over bankruptcy, Barley advised that the diocese's goal is to continue to manage its operation and to ensure those are recouped in another manner and not from the collection plate.

A survivor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the following in regards to the payouts: