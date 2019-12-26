Dressers recalled due to tip-over, entrapment hazards

Hillsdale Furniture has recalled thousands of its five-drawer chests because they can tip over if they’re not secured to the wall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if dresser tips-over a child, it can cause serious injuries, even death.

The dressers were sold in different colors at Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide for about $280.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Bob’s Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund. Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.