Drop off your Christmas Tree & turn it into free mulch

Give a tree and get free mulch.

Lancaster county's Department of Parks & Recreation is accepting tree drop-offs between dawn and dusk through January 31 at the mulching site at Central Park. The trees will then be ground into mulch that will be available to any resident for free starting January 7.

County officials ask that everyone removes all decorations from the trees including lights, plastic bags and hardware and nails in the trunk. They also ask that everyone abides by a three trees per car limit. Commercial haulers are asked to contact their local municipalities for their respective Christmas tree recycling locations.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after January 7, near the tree drop-off site. Persons desiring free mulch should bring a pitchfork or shovel, and a bag or a trailer to transport it home.

Lancaster county estimates there are nearly 1500 Christmas trees dropped off each year, resulting in 22 tons of mulch. They suggest using the mulch for acid-loving plants such as rhododendrons and azaleas, and many deciduous ornamental trees and shrubs that require slightly acidic soil conditions.

A voluntary donation is also being accepted to benefit the Dr. John Moss Native Tree Nursery which helps grow trees utilized throughout the county park system.

For more information about the Christmas tree mulching program, call 717-299-8215, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the County Park System, visit http://www.lancastercountyparks.org.