Family says vandals slashed & stomped their decorations

A Wrightsville family is asking for everyone's help to identify vandals who they said slashed 8 inflatables, stomped on other decorations and broke into vehicles.

The Michener's Christmas Wonderland is home to a total of 40 inflatables on South Front Street. The family organizes the Christmas display yearly in exchange for donations.

The family believes that they caught the suspects on surveillance video. But, at this time, police have not confirmed any suspects to FOX43.

The family wrote on Facebook in part:

"We do want to thank everyone that came out to enjoy the lights and displays. We enjoy seeing the joy and amazement on everyone's faces it makes it all worth the while. But, we are feeling ANGRY, DISGUSTED, and HEARTBROKEN! Our family worked hard to make our Mobile Home Park, (The Michener’s Christmas Wonderland)enjoyable, festive, for people to enjoy all the Christmas decorations. This was expensive to do, ruined our families display and shattered my kids hearts. We cant replace Christmas items/gifts for my kids that was bought. I want to Thank the ignorant young men, that went through our park, around 4 AM and destroyed decorations, sliced inflatables, and lights. Stumped on my daughters brand new penguin display. Went through vehicles, stole items from cars. ruined everybody"s Christmas. We have video, cops were called, It's not smart to look directly at a camera, then continue destroying, How do you explain to your kids, on Christmas morning, that their gifts were stolen, and money to buy Christmas dinner is gone. I hope you get caught!"

The family has since created a Go Fund me page to help restore and replace the damage. Contact the family and find more information on how you can help here.