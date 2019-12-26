Hallmark recalls candles due to risk of fire

Hallmark has recalled its ‘Frosted Balsam’ jar candles because the glass jar can break while the candle is lit, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 6 reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.

Consumer Contact: Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hallmark.com

Source: CPSC