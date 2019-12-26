Magic wand toy recalled over choking hazard

Toysmith issued a recall for more than 50,000 its children’s toys.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves a light-up magic wand. The battery cover can come off the magic wand and uncover the batteries, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Toysmith knows of at least one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries from the toy, said the CPSC.

The magic wands were sold at Carter’s and other stores around the country for about $5.

Toysmith Consumer Contact:

Call 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com.

Source: CPSC