Magic wand toy recalled over choking hazard

Posted 6:33 PM, December 26, 2019, by

Source: CPSC

Toysmith issued a recall for more than 50,000 its children’s toys.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves a light-up magic wand. The battery cover can come off the magic wand and uncover the batteries, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Toysmith knows of at least one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries from the toy, said the CPSC.

The magic wands were sold at Carter’s and other stores around the country for about $5.

Toysmith Consumer Contact:

Call 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com.

Source: CPSC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.