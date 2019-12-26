× Penn State hires Minnesota OC, York County native Kirk Ciarrocca to lead offense

ARLINGTON — Penn State has filled its offensive coordinator vacancy.

The university announced Thursday that it has hired Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to lead the Nittany Lions offense.

Ciarrocca is a native of Lewisberry, York County. He takes over for Ricky Rahne, who left Penn State to become the head coach at Old Dominion.

Penn State’s new hire comes with 18 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, most recently at Minnesota, where he spent the past three seasons.

In 2019, Minnesota captured 10 regular season wins and hopes to add another on New Year’s Day when it faces Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Offensively, the program was ranked fourth in Big Ten scoring offense, total offense and pass offense. Individually, quarterback Tanner Morgan set program records for passing yards (2,975) and touchdown passes (28).

Prior to his time at Minnesota, Ciarrocca led the offense for Western Michigan, where the university set records for points, total yards and touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. He also had stints at Delaware, Richmond and Rutgers.

Ciarrocca is a 1983 graduate of Red Land High School. He played defensive back at Juniata College before moving on to Temple, where he graduated in 1990.