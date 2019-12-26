Temperatures continue to trend upward with 50s likely this weekend!

FEW CLOUDS TODAY: Temperatures will still be above average today even with some persistent easterly to northeasterly flow. A typical cold-air damming set up continues to exist since yesterday with high pressure locked in to our north. This forces our flow to be off of the Atlantic pulling in cooler air with lots of moisture. That moisture aids cloud development and hinders temperatures warming. Given that the flow isn’t all that strong, the influence it would typically have is lessened. For that reason, highs this afternoon should at least get into the mid 40s. More cloud cover is likely tomorrow with a few sprinkles as a weak system swings by to our north. It shouldn’t give us too many headaches, and temperatures continue to warm!

MILD WEEKEND AHEAD: Get ready for some seriously warm temperatures this weekend as highs break back into the 50s. High pressure settles in Friday night with skies clearing as a weak system exits. Partly cloudy skies likely on Saturday with temperatures warming into the low 50s for highs! If you think that’s warm, just wait until Sunday. Temperatures to end the weekend will likely be in the mid 50s. Our next rain-maker arrives bringing cloud cover by early Sunday morning with the first of the sprinkles arrives late morning into early afternoon. Rain showers continue through the rest of the day with some wet weather still lingering into the early morning hours of Monday! Temperatures remain mild on Monday still, but drop off heading into New Years Eve.

CHILLY NEW YEARS EVE: It’s not unusual, but temperatures are looking chilly for New Years Eve! If you have plans to be outdoors, definitely make sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s around midnight. At this time, it does not look like we’ll have to deal with any rain showers or snow showers. New Years Eve and New Years Day are both looking dry with temperatures dropping off. Breezy winds in the wake of the system that exits on Monday will be likely for Tuesday, but should be calming through the day Wednesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash