× Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested the suspect of a Christmas Day shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Onearl Parker III, 23, of Lititz Pike was arrested December 26 after police say he shot a 23-year-old-man in an alley in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike on Christmas Day.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Sutton Place around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

As officers were investigating the shots fired reports they received information that a man had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say during their investigation they learned that the victim had gone to the area to buy marijuana and during the transaction, Parker shot at the victim with a handgun striking him multiple times.

The victim was able to flee and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where his condition was determined to be not life-threatening, according to police.

Parker is facing charges for aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.