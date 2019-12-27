× City of York is getting ready to ring in 2020 with several events

The city of York is already preparing to countdown the New Year.

On Friday the decorations were going up inside Grimes Gym on East College Avenue where a family-friendly ‘kids countdown’ will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Years Eve.

York City Special Events coordinator Mary Yeaple told FOX43 the event is free and will host dancing dinosaurs and a lot of balloons.

“We have a staff of volunteers coming in all weekend to inflate 3,000 balloons that will be going up in the balloon nets,” said Yeaple.

Following the kids countdown the city also plans to host a celebration at Continental Square leading up to the white rose drop at midnight.

The city is asking for playlist suggestions online for the event.

A DJ will play from 10p.m. through midnight.