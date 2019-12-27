× Dauphin County DA: Man sentenced for assault of child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says they convicted and sentenced a man for the indecent assault of a five-year-old child.

According to the DA’s Office, Gary Mateer Jr., 43, admitted to kissing and touching the 5-year-old victim, after he failed a polygraph test.

State Police say on March 18 they received information of a child sex abuse investigation in York County, where earlier that day during a forensic interview, a five-year-old girl said Mateer had touched her multiple times.

Mateer was sentenced to seven years of probation, with sex offender conditions, on charges for the corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age. He must now also register on Megan’s Law as a lifetime offender.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Varley, the prosecutor of the case, commended the work of State Police Trooper Goodman, and Corporal Hamilton for their thorough work and investigation in this case.