Hershey ready to kiss 2019 goodbye with a sweet sendoff

Posted 4:22 PM, December 27, 2019, by

Hershey is planning to send off 2019 with a kiss.

The traditional 300 pound 12 foot Hershey kiss replica will be raised again before midnight to ring in 2020. The event will be followed by a fireworks display.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Derry Township is organized by volunteers and will be held in the square in Downtown Hershey.

The celebration begins at 11:00am at The Hershey Story on 63 West Chocolate Avenue. Bubble wrap stomps are scheduled for children with Hershey product characters at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, ad 10:00pm.

From 7:00-10:00pm, there will be indoor and outdoor family-friendly entertainment at Hershey First United Methodist Church. Cookies and hot beverages will also be served.

The kiss raise underwent a successful test run Friday.

See the entire schedule of events at Hershey here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.