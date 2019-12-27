Hershey ready to kiss 2019 goodbye with a sweet sendoff

Hershey is planning to send off 2019 with a kiss.

The traditional 300 pound 12 foot Hershey kiss replica will be raised again before midnight to ring in 2020. The event will be followed by a fireworks display.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Derry Township is organized by volunteers and will be held in the square in Downtown Hershey.

The celebration begins at 11:00am at The Hershey Story on 63 West Chocolate Avenue. Bubble wrap stomps are scheduled for children with Hershey product characters at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, ad 10:00pm.

From 7:00-10:00pm, there will be indoor and outdoor family-friendly entertainment at Hershey First United Methodist Church. Cookies and hot beverages will also be served.

The kiss raise underwent a successful test run Friday.

See the entire schedule of events at Hershey here.